Connect with us

News News Asia

China Continues its Bullying of Philippines with South China Sea Patrols
Advertisement

News Thailand Politics

Vote to Purchase More Submarines from China Sparks Public Outcry

News World News

Nazi Holocaust Deniers Deface World War II Memorial in France

News Thailand Politics

Student Protesters in Thailand Label their Critics as Dinosaurs

News Northen Thailand

Forestry Officials Seize American Home for Alleged Forest Encroachment

News Southern Thailand

Police Say Charges Pending Over death of Cheerleader Candidate

News News Asia

Monsoon Rains Testing the Limits of China's Three Gorges Dam

News Thailand Politics

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Defends Governments Emergency Decree

News Regional News

Thailand's Top Cop Defends Arresting Anti-Government Protest Leaders

News Thailand Politics

Prayut Extends State of Emergency as Anti-Government Sentiment Grows

News

China Continues its Bullying of Philippines with South China Sea Patrols

Published

1 min ago

on

South China Sea, Philippines, China

China’s Foreign Ministry told a press briefing yesterday that China’s patrols in the South China Sea are “beyond reproach” and air patrols by the Philippines infringe on its sovereignty. Furthermore China defends the China Coast Guard’s activities and urged the Philippines to “immediately stop” what they described as “illegal provocations”.

The Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Thursday that it had filed a diplomatic protest to Beijing. Above all over the Chinese Coast Guard’s move to confiscate equipment used by Filipino fishermen in the disputed South China Sea. It also objected to Beijing’s radio challenges to aircraft conducting legitimate maritime patrols in the area.

In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled on a case filed by Manila against Beijing. The Hague said China’s historical claims over the South China Sea have no legal basis.

People’s Republic of China harasses other states

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says China’s pursuit of offshore resources in parts of the South China Sea is “completely unlawful.”

He condemned China’s “campaign of bullying to control” disputed waters that are potentially energy-rich.

China, which has been building military bases on artificial islands in the area for years, said the US “deliberately distorts facts and international law”.

The US has long opposed China’s actions but not called them illegal until now.

Mr Pompeo’s comments come amid worsening relations between China and a number of other countries. It is unclear what new actions, if any, the US might take to back up its stance.

Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam contest China’s claim to almost all of the South China Sea. The countries have wrangled over territory for decades but tension has steadily increased in recent years.

Beijing claims an area known as the “nine-dash line” and has backed its claim with island-building and patrols, expanding its military presence there, although it insists its intentions are peaceful.

Although largely uninhabited, two island chains in the area may have reserves of natural resources around them. The sea is also a shipping route and has major fishing grounds.

In its annual defence review, Japan said China’s naval activities were a matter of grave concern, accusing Beijing of trying to alter the status quo in the East and South China Seas.

Source: Bloomberg, BBC

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement Enter ad code here

Interesting for You



Doi Chaang Coffee

Advertisement Enter ad code here

Volunteering at Soi Dog