Wild Himalayan Cherry Trees Now in Full Bloom in Chiang Rai
Chiang Rai’s wild Himalayan cherry trees, locally known as “Thai Sakura,” are now in full bloom and ready to be enjoyed by visitors. Over 500 wild Himalayan cherry trees are blossoming amid stunning mountainous landscape.

Each year during December to January, the highlands of northern Thailand – where the weather is cold and the region is swept by the chill breeze of winter – transform into a fervent pink forest.

The Doi Pha Mon Highland Agricultural Extension Center in Chiang Rai’s Mueang district offer an impressive flowery atmosphere in the month of January.

Allowing people take photos and enjoy the sight of the beautiful cherry blossoms until early next month. The center officials said the blossoms will last only until the end of January due to temperature fluctuation.

Besides cherry blossom, the people of Doi Mae Salong grow quality oolong tea.

 

Located deep in the heart of Chiang Rai, this hilltop village is home to the ethnic Chinese minorities in Thailand, due to its proximity to the border.

 

Although fleeting, the cherry blossoms are widely celebrated here as part of the culture along with oolong tea – the village’s main income production.

The Doi Mae Salong Tea and Sakura Festival falls from Dec 28 to Jan 2 with plenty of cultural activities and ethnic performances lined up.

Himalayan cherry trees create a pinkish arch over a road inside the center, making it a picturesque attraction.

About Thai Sakura

The Thai Sakura growing in Northern Thailand is the Wild Himalayan cherry (Prunus Cerasoides).

Thai people love cherry blossoms a lot so you would see they use Sakura to publicly and honorably identify some of Thai plants. Wild Himalayan Cherry, Thai name is Dawg Nang PhayaSeau-Krong means Queen of tigers.

Dawg Nang PhayaSeau-Krong appear during cold season of Thailand in the forest of Northern. It’s such a nice time for flower lovers.

 

View the Blossoming of Chiang Rai’s Wild Himalayan cherry trees

