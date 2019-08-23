Truck Driver Dead, Chinese Tourists Injured after Collision in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – The driver of a pickup truck is after he crashed his truck head on into a bus load of Chinese tourists in Chiang Rai on Thursday afternoon.

According to Police, the driver was dead at the scene while injured tourists were rushed to hospital.

There were 19 Chinese passengers, 15 adults and 3 children. One tourist suffered a fracture on the left shoulder and the tourist were taken to hospital while others suffered minor injuries.

The tourist bus, carrying 19 Chinese tourists was heading to the White Temple of Chiang Rai.

The Chinese Consulate General has sent officials to visit those injured after learning about the accident.

Police are investigating into the cause of the incident.

Bus crashed are common in Thailand as drivers are under trained, work long hours and the buses lack maintenance.

Les than a week ago 10 European tourists were injured, one of them seriously, after their bus skidded off a road and over turned.

Volunteer rescuers at the accident scene said 10 European passengers were injured, and one woman was in serious condition. All were sent to Lampang Hospital in northern Thailand, Thai media reported.

The passengers on trip from Italy, told police the bus skidded off the road due to heavy rain.

