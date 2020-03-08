Connect with us

Chiang Rai News

Thai Tourism and Chiang Rai Promote Hot Springs as Healthy Tourism
Advertisement

Chiang Rai News

Myanmar Displays Heroin and Meth Seized North of Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai News

Myanmar Military Seizes US$64 Million of Drugs North of Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai News

Chinese Murderers Captured in Myanmar Border Town Tachileik

Chiang Rai News News Video

Chiang Rai Police Discover 149Kg of Crystal Meth Hidden in Toyota Van

Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai Man Charged Dismembering Mother and Raping Daughter

Chiang Rai News

Bodies Seven Dead Drug Runners Found in Chiang Rai Reservoir

Chiang Rai News News Video

Soldiers in Chiang Rai Seizes Meth Pills After Firefight With Drug Runners

Chiang Rai News News Video

Drug Runners Killed and Meth Pills Seized in Chiang Rai Province

Chiang Rai News

Doi Chaang Coffee Vows to Repay Debt-Ridden Farmers

Chiang Rai News

Thai Tourism and Chiang Rai Promote Hot Springs as Healthy Tourism

Advertisements

Under the Lanna Spa City Program, hot springs which would be promoted include Thaweesin, Pong Pu Fuang, Pha Sert, Pong Phra Bat in Muang district and Pa Tueng in Mae Chan district.

Published

34 seconds ago

on

hot springs

Authorities in Chiang Rai have decided to promote over 10 hot springs in the province in an attempt to attract local travelers. This comes after a 70 –per cent drop in tourist number due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Tourism of Thailand office in Chiang Rai and tourism officials have surveyed more than 10 hot springs in the province. They have been fully developed and are suitable to every type of tourists. Especially health-conscious tourists.

After the survey, tour agencies, hoteliers, restaurateurs and souvenir shops will arrange tour programs for Chiang Rai tourists. Furthermore the high temperature of hot springs makes it safe from the virus and the natural site is not so crowded.

hot springs

There are many hot springs in the mountains of Chiang Rai Province. Among them, the Phra Soet Hot Springs are only twenty kilometers from the city. Phra Soet Hot Springs have the advantage of offering a mineral swimming.

If you prefer more privacy, there are also hard bungalows with private pools.

As often in hot springs in Thailand, you can buy small bamboo baskets containing eggs. You boil them in pools where the water is over 73 °C. It takes 15 minutes for an hard egg. Note that there is also a small restaurant.

Under the Lanna Spa City Program, hot springs which would be promoted include Thaweesin, Pong Pu Fuang, Pha Sert, Pong Phra Bat in Muang district and Pa Tueng in Mae Chan district.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
%d bloggers like this: