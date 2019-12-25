Singha Park Lights Up Giant Plastic-Bottle Christmas Tree

A giant plastic-bottle Christmas tree has been lit up at Singha Park, a tourist attraction in Chiang Rai. The Christmas tree stands 29 meters tall and is above all made of over 100,000 plastic bottles.

Three hundred people took 45 days to make one-of-a-kind Christmas tree. Even more the tree made entirely of plastic bottles welcomes tourists travelling to Singha Park in Chiang Rai, Province.

It is colorfully illuminated, adding to a lively touch to the picturesque park.

Singha Park Chiang Rai management said after the lighting ceremony Monday the Christmas tree would be erected until January. Furthermore the clear plastic bottles will then be recycled to make over 5,000 t-shirts.

Guinness Book World Record

Meanwhile, a 28.5 metre-tall (93.5 ft) Christmas tree made completely out of 129,000 plastic bottles set a new Guinness World Record. Being the ‘Largest Christmas Tree Made Of Plastic Bottles’ in Chekka, Lebanon.

The creator Caroline Chaptini came up with the idea to promote recycling by collecting bottles in May 2019. She explained: “I put a post on the Instagram asking not to throw bottles away. We chose bottles of the same quality, size and colour to build the Christmas Tree.

The Christmas tree was made in 20 days as part of the “Don’t Throw It, Collect It” campaign. It was supported from local residents, volunteers and even Lebanese Scout Association was first lit on Monday.

The previous Guinness World Record holder for the largest plastic bottle sculpture made of 98,000 plastic bottles was Mexico setting the record in 2018.

The Christmas tree in Chiang Rai was 29,001 plastic bottle short of a Guinness Book World Record. However its the worlds second largest and looks beautiful all lit up at night. You can view the tree nightly till the end of January 2020 at Singha Park in Chiang Rai.

Arial Video of Giant Plastic-Bottle Christmas Tree