Connect with us

Chiang Rai News

Remains of Burnt Body Found in Forested Area of Chiang Rai's Mae Chan District
Advertisement

Chiang Rai News Northen Thailand

Northern Thailand Without Power after Electrical Plant Failure

Chiang Rai News

Tham Luang Cave Rescue Sparks Tourism Boom For Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai News Northen Thailand

Thai Government Denies Outbreak of African Swine Fever in Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai News News Video

More than 200 Pigs Culled in Chiang Rai Over Fears of Swine Fever

Chiang Rai News

Elon Musk Hired Detective to Probe Cave Rescuers Background

Chiang Rai News

Doctor Dead After Crashing Into Tour Bus Headed for Golden Triangle

Chiang Rai News

Tons of Hydrochloric Acid Used in Making Crystal Meth Seized

Chiang Rai News

Policeman Busted With 200,000 Methamphetamine Pills in Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai News

Museflower Life Festival Brings Wellness Learning to Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai News

Remains of Burnt Body Found in Forested Area of Chiang Rai’s Mae Chan District

Published

4 months ago

on

CHIANG RAI – Ms. Wandee Ratchomphu, the Mae Chan district chief, has told Thai media that the burnt remains of a body have been found in a forest in Chiang Rai’s Mae Chan district.

Mae Chan district chief said police were summoned to the site in Ban Pongtong-Ton Hang village in Tambon Mae Chan were the bones were burned.

Mae Chan Medical Forensic, Mae Chan Hospital and Rescue Staff together with Mr. Narong Wong the headman, were led to see the skeletal remains in the middle of the forest under a small palm tree.

Police investigators could not determin if the body was male or female however they believe the body was burned some time ago and that part of an ankle was found un-burned.

Police investigators told Thai media that they believe the person was murdered elsewhere and burned at the site.

By Geoff Thomas

Photo’s Chiang Rai Report

 

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement