Police Seize 5 Million Meth Pills on Chiang Rai-Chiang Mai Highway
A police source told CTN News that the drugs runners revealed the were to meet with another vehicle that would then take the drugs into central Thailand. Police are continuing their investigation.
Pol Lt Gen Ronnasilp told reporters that on April 15, Mr Mongkol was travelling in a black Honda Accord, accompanied by his girlfriend her two-year-old daughter. The vehicle crashed into a roadside railing on the main highway in Tham Phannara district of Nakhon Si Thammarat.
Mr Mongkol, his girlfriend and her daughter were seen fleeing in a white Mazda sedan, abandoning the immobilized Honda Accord. Police recovered 10kg of crystal meth and about 1 million meth pills in the crashed Honda Accord.
His girlfriend surrendered to police, and on April 16 the Thung Song Court approved a police warrant for the arrest of Mr Mongkol.
Investigators traced Mr Mongkol to a hut at Ban Khok Rai in tambon Phawong of Songkhla’s Muang district, and moved in to arrest him on Wednesday morning.
Mr Mongkol tried to escape by running into a nearby swamp, but was caught.
Pol Lt Gen Ronnasilp said the suspect has a criminal record as a drug dealer and had been arrested and jailed four times since 1987.