Police Seize 5 Million Meth Pills on Chiang Rai-Chiang Mai Highway

Police have arrested three drug runners and seized over 5 million meth pills on the Chiang Rai – Chiang Mai highway in northern Thailand. They were identified as Chonthan Muanprom, 20, Anantachai Somboon, 28, and Supoj Chaidet, 30.

Twenty five sack containing 5 million meth pills was hidden under agricultural waste in the back of their pickup truck. The 3 men were captured after they tried to pass through the Tor 118 Road checkpoint on the Chiang Rai – Chiang Mai highway, yesterday.



The pickup truck was intercepted at the Tha Kot checkpoint, Tha Kor sub-district, Mae Suai district in Chiang Rai province. The seizure comes after police received a tip-off from a suspect arrested in a previous drug seizure in Chiang Rai.



A police source told CTN News that the drugs runners revealed the were to meet with another vehicle that would then take the drugs into central Thailand. Police are continuing their investigation.



Meanwhile, a suspect in the seizure of 10 kilograms of crystal meth and 1 million meth pills has been arrested in Southern Thailand’s Songkhla after fleeing into a swamp to evade arrest.Mr Mongkol Sangchaeng, 53 was wanted under a warrant Provincial Police Region 9 commissioner Pol Lt Gen Ronnasilp Pusara said on Wednesday. Pol Lt Gen Ronnasilp told reporters that on April 15, Mr Mongkol was travelling in a black Honda Accord, accompanied by his girlfriend her two-year-old daughter. The vehicle crashed into a roadside railing on the main highway in Tham Phannara district of Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Mr Mongkol, his girlfriend and her daughter were seen fleeing in a white Mazda sedan, abandoning the immobilized Honda Accord. Police recovered 10kg of crystal meth and about 1 million meth pills in the crashed Honda Accord. His girlfriend surrendered to police, and on April 16 the Thung Song Court approved a police warrant for the arrest of Mr Mongkol. Investigators traced Mr Mongkol to a hut at Ban Khok Rai in tambon Phawong of Songkhla’s Muang district, and moved in to arrest him on Wednesday morning. Mr Mongkol tried to escape by running into a nearby swamp, but was caught. Pol Lt Gen Ronnasilp said the suspect has a criminal record as a drug dealer and had been arrested and jailed four times since 1987.



