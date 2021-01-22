Police in Chiang Rai Hunt for the Killer of Seven Year Old Boy

Police in Chiang Rai have launched a manhunt for the killers of a seven-year-old boy who had gone missing since last Saturday. The body of 7 year-old Thanachot Pangruean was found in a banana plantation on Sunday, approximately two kilometres from his home.

The young boys body was covered in wounds, and Wiang Chiang Rung police found a hoe and two large pieces of wood nearby.

Thanachot’s uncle said he had last seen the child playing with his friends before he went missing. Police have also found children’s footprints walking from an area where the young boys body was found.

Initial interrogation of the boy’s friends has not revealed much because each child’s testimony of what happened was different.

Chiang Rai’s Wiang Chiang Rung police have also interviewed and taken DNA samples from relatives and villagers who had any contact with the young boy. Meanwhile the body of the young boy was net to Wiang Chiang Rung Hospital for a postmortem examination before being release to his family. The police investigation continues.

Meanwhile, a 44 year old Australian man is wanted by Thai police for allegedly sexually abusing children in Thailand. Adam James Fox financially supported some migrant children in poverty stricken areas and allegedly sexually abused them.

Adam James Fox is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting or abusing at least 3 Burmese boys, all under 15 years old, at his home in Tak’s Mae Sot district near the Myanmar border according to the Thaiger.

An arrest warrant for Mr Fox, after he failed to attend court. The warrant specified that Mr Fox was facing charges for sexual offences and not having a valid visa.