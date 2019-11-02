Park Officials Open the First Chamber of Chiang Rai’s Tham Luang Cave

Tourists queue to enter the first chamber of Tham Luang cave in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai on Friday. Tham Luang cave opened for visitors to go inside on the first time on Friday.

Officials of Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Non National Park said at least 2,000 visitors came to the opening. They were among the first to see part of the cave, where the 12 Wild Boars footballers and their coach were trapped during heavy flooding in July last year.

The park in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai opened the first chamber, the cave entrance and the Nang Non spirit house for visitors from 8.30am to 4.30pm.

The park allows only 20 people at a time to see the three spots. They will also need a permit from the park.

Tham Luang Cave was upgraded from a forest park to a national park last month. The cave became the focus of an international rescue effort to retrieve 12 Wild Boars footballers. The successful mission was one of the biggest international news stories of last year.

Jongklai Worapongsathork, the deputy director-general of the National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, led a ceremony to officially allow tourists inside the cave with religious rites and a ceremony to pay respects at the Nang Non spirit house.

About 1.5 million people visited Tham Luang Cave in the last fiscal year, although they were not allowed to go inside the cave as the area was still being restored as part of an upgrade.

Photo’s of Chiang Rai’s Tham Luang Opening: