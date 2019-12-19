New Years Travellers Warned to Arrive 3 Hours Early to Airport

New Years Holiday travellers are being advised to arrive at Thailand’s airports three hours before their flight’s. More than 600,000 passengers are expected to pack airports daily over New Years.

Extra hours will allow air passengers to have plenty of time for the screening process over New Years.

At Suvarnabhumi Airport alone, from Dec 15-31, there will be 14,530 inbound and outbound flights. Higher than 13,860 flights last year. Suvarnabhumi Airport projects there will be 160,000 passengers per day.

Immigration checkpoints will intensify security clearances during Christmas and New Year holidays at six international airports; – Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Hat Yai from Dec 20 to Jan 6, 2020.

Immigration will deploy staff at all counters to ease passenger congestion. The immigration offices will work with the airport agency and airlines to assist travelers to get through immigration as quickly as possible.