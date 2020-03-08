Connect with us

Chiang Rai News

Myanmar Displays Heroin and Meth Seized North of Chiang Rai
Advertisement

Chiang Rai News

Myanmar Military Seizes US$64 Million of Drugs North of Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai News

Chinese Murderers Captured in Myanmar Border Town Tachileik

Chiang Rai News News Video

Chiang Rai Police Discover 149Kg of Crystal Meth Hidden in Toyota Van

Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai Man Charged Dismembering Mother and Raping Daughter

Chiang Rai News

Bodies Seven Dead Drug Runners Found in Chiang Rai Reservoir

Chiang Rai News News Video

Soldiers in Chiang Rai Seizes Meth Pills After Firefight With Drug Runners

Chiang Rai News News Video

Drug Runners Killed and Meth Pills Seized in Chiang Rai Province

Chiang Rai News

Doi Chaang Coffee Vows to Repay Debt-Ridden Farmers

Chiang Rai News

Man Busted at Chiang Rai Airport Trying to Smuggle Heroin

Chiang Rai News

Myanmar Displays Heroin and Meth Seized North of Chiang Rai

Advertisements

“The seizure in Shan State, Myanmar one of the world’s biggest narcotics-producing regions put three major laboratories out of business”

Published

21 seconds ago

on

Myanmar drug seizure

The Myanmar military in the Shan State north of Chiang Rai Thailand has displayed sacks of heroin and methamphetamine from a huge drug seizure. Three major laboratories were put out of business in the infamous Golden Triangle.

Myanmar army operations around the Kutkai area of Shan State found the factories producing millions of meth pills as well as heroin and crystal meth, known as “Ya ice”.

Kutkai is near the Myanmar-China border, and about 400 kilometres north of Chiang Rai province.

Major General Tun Tun Nyi from the Myanmar army said his soldiers were on the ground in areas of the forest the police couldn’t reach. He said the army intends to stem the deluge of drugs from the infamous Golden Triangle.

Shan State is part of the Golden Triangle, an area of land cutting into Myanmar, Laos, China and Thailand. The Golden Triangle is virtually untroubled by authorities despite its prolific production.

The haul in Myanmar was worth nearly $64 million

Myanmar drug seizure

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime says that without tough action against dirty money coupled with better drug rehabilitation programs, the power of organised crime will become unmanageable for some ASEAN nations.

The drugs are trafficked south through Thailand, north into China and west towards Bangladesh. Drugs that have overwhelmed regional policing efforts. Drugs that have also seeded a crisis of addiction, corruption and money laundering.

On Feb 25th, Myanmar authorities seized large amount of crystal meth and meth pills in Shan states, Tachileik.

Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotic police seized 9 kilos of crystal meth from two cars. Police arrested three suspects in Tachileik township. Police, also seized a total of 202,000 meth pills in Minekok Township of Shan State

In June last year, the Myanmar military seized tens of thousands meth pills. Also precursor chemicals in Shan State’s Tachileik on the Myanmar-Chiang Rai border.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
%d bloggers like this: