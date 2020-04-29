Museflower Retreat Chiang Rai Supports HIlltribe Village School

Museflower Retreat & Spa Chiang Rai has continues to strengthen its ties with the local community, by supporting a remote hilltribe village and their school through its Annual Community Giving Event.

The event took place in early March, so the villagers were able to enjoy their gifts well before the travel lockdown was put in place. This annual event always starts with Museflower’s Holiday Giving Drive from November through February, collecting donations of good quality, usable clothing from guests, staff and friends of the retreat.

In addition, the Museflower staff also donated essential items such as medicine, snacks, cooking supplies, milk, drinking water, stationary, dolls, toys, first aid kits, bags, and shoes. The event culminates in a day of adventure, fun, and friendship for the Museflower Retreat staff who travel out to distant hills to visit the hilltribe village.

This year the Museflower team drove 124 km upcountry to visit Huai Hin Ladnai School at Tambon Banpong, Amphur Wiang Pa Pao, Chiang Rai 57170. The people in this village are from the Pakakayo Hilltribe, which is a sub-tribe of the well-known Karen Hilltribe. This tiny little village school consists of only 5 teachers, 1 janitor and 25 students (15 boys and 10 girls).

After a 2.5 hour drive from Chiang Rai, the Museflower team arrived in the village just before noon. The school principal welcomed the team and introduced the Tambon Banpong village and Huai Hin Ladnai School, where everyone had a fun time meeting the children and sharing snacks with them.

The school teachers were also proud to show the Museflower team their local village products such as coffee, bags, scarves, and clothing, and showed them a demonstration of their weaving techniques. It was a short visit, but it was an unforgettable day of fun and new friendships with this small and distant hilltribe village and school.

About Museflower Retreat & Spa Chiang Rai, Thailand

Museflower Retreat & Spa is Chiang Rai’s first all-inclusive vegetarian holistic wellness retreat. Set on a peaceful lake among the green rice fields and hills of misty northern Thailand, Museflower Retreat’s mission is to provide affordable holistic wellness and a clean, natural sanctuary for city people to escape to. The room rate includes 3 lacto-ovo vegetarian buffet meals per day and daily fitness classes.

Unique eco-friendly facilities feature Museflower Spa, on-site organic farm, fruit orchards, egg farm, wellness shop, lakeside fire-pit, and Thailand’s first Himalayan crystal salt swimming pool. 16 rooms in 6 lakefront cottages can host up to 36 people and is available for rental to host retreats, workshops, training courses and corporate team building escapes.

Launched in late 2014, Museflower Retreat & Spa is known for its delicious, fresh organic vegetarian food and as Chiang Rai’s premier holistic wellness center for the local community, eco travellers, and vegetarian travellers. Museflower Retreat is on many media Top Lists and Best Affordable Retreats Lists, and is reviewed and featured in many international newspapers.

