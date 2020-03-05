Myanmar Military Seizes US$64 Million of Drugs North of Chiang Rai

The Myanmar military raided an illicit meth pill factory and warehouses in the Shan State about 400 kilometres north of Chiang Rai province. Soldiers seized a large quantity of drugs, precursor chemicals and also equipment worth an estimated US64 million.

Brig-Gen Zaw Min Tun, spokesman for the Myanmar military, said that its personnel raided plants in at Kaungkha Village in Shan State and Kutkai Township between Friday and Tuesday

Kutkai is near the Myanmar-China border, and about 400 kilometres north of Chiang Rai province.

During the raids on the plant and warehouses, officials found about 44 million meth pills, 129 kilograms of heroin, 15 kilograms of pseudoephedrine pills and hundreds of barrels of acid, chemicals and precursors. They also found meth pill production machines.

“That area is a border area where various armed groups are active, including people’s militias, so it is difficult to say who those drugs belong to,” said military spokesperson Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun.

“We will also keep implementing security measures in the surrounding areas.”

Brig-Gen Zaw also told media that some of them were drugs and precursors to make meth pills were buried.

On Feb 25th, Myanmar authorities seized large amount of crystal meth and meth pills in Shan states, Tachileik.

Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotic police seized 9 kilos of crystal meth from two cars. Police arrested three suspects in Tachileik township. Police, also seized a total of 202,000 meth pills in Minekok Township of Shan State

In June last year, the Myanmar military seized tens of thousands meth pills. Also precursor chemicals in Shan State’s Tachileik on the Myanmar-Chiang Rai border.

Myanmar meth pill bust 400Km’s north of Chiang Rai Province