Memorial Service Held at Tham Luang Cave to Honor the Sacrifice of  Navy Seal Lieutenant Commander Saman Gunan

CHIANG RAI – A memorial service was held yesterday, at Tham Luang cave to honor the sacrifice of Navy Seal Lieutenant Commander Saman Gunan who lost his life rescuing the 13 members of the Wild Boar football Academy.

Air Vice Marshal Supichai Sundarabura, Grand Chamberlain on behalf of His Majesty the King, delivered the royally bestowed Buddhist monk’s robes and merit making items to the entrance of Tham Luang cave inside Tham Luang Khun Nam – Nang Non National Park in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai, at a memorial service commemorating one year since the rescue mission inside the cave on 23rd June 2018.

A ceremony to worship Chao Mae Nang Nong’s spirit was held among villagers, and a memorial service for the late Navy Seal petty officer Lieutenant Commander Saman Gunan or “Sam” was held as part of the ceremony.

The general public, related agencies, and the widow Waleeporn Gunan, gave alms to 108 Buddhist monks in front of officer Saman’s statue and the Memorial Hall designed and constructed by national artist Chalermchai Kositpipat and a team of local artists.

The grand chamberlain on this occasion delivered a letter of condolences, and an honor trophy from a U.S. organization to the family of officer Saman Gunan, praising his bravery and sacrifice that contributed to the successful rescue mission. His selflessness made him the great hero of Tham Luang – Khun Nam Nang Non cave.

By Tanakorn Sangiam

Photo’s Chiang Rai Report