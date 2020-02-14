Love is in the Air at Chiang Rai’s Singha Park Valentine’s Balloon Fiesta

It’s Valentine’s Week, and couples are on the lookout for a special way to celebrate. If you are among them, why not head north and bask in the romantic atmosphere at Singha Park Chiang Rai International Valentine’s Balloon Fiesta 2020 from today until Sunday.

Aiming to promote itself as a world-class romantic destination, this year’s version of the event is bigger than ever. The spectacular five-day festival will feature professional hot air balloon pilots and crews from 14 countries, filling the sky with a colourful parade of more than 33 balloons in different designs.

The Balloon Love session allows actor Warit “Ta” Tipgomut and international footballer Adisorn Promrak and their wives, plus another 20 couples the chance to register their marriage in the sky.

Balloon Magic Night Glow

“This year, our international balloon festival comes back on a bigger scale, welcoming tourists from Thailand and around the world. There’s a beautiful flower field and fun entertainment with light and sound. Visitors can enjoy the views of hot air balloons flying up into the sky,” said Rungsrid Luxsitanonda, senior vice-president of Boon Rawd Brewery.

During the day, the courtyard will be converted into a stage, where more than 100 actors from Silapin Wang Na will perform the khon masked dance, The Battle Of Indarjit Episode Of Prommas. There is also a playground for families to learn how to fly Chula and Pakpao kites, as well as a collection of other striking kites on view.

At night, visitors can enjoy a series of romantic concerts featuring more than 100 popular acts over the course of the five days. Among them are Mon Monik and Wanyai, Boy Peacemaker, Jazz Spooknick, Getsunova, Burin Boonvisut, Pause, ETC, Atom Chonakan, Wan Thanakrit, Lula, Polycat, Oat Pramote and New Jiew. Another highlight is the Balloon Magic Night Glow, a light and sound show, that will light up the lake. Visitors can also book a flight through the Balloon Tethering programme to take in a bird’s-eye view of Singha Park. Tickets are 150 baht, with all proceeds going to underprivileged schools. By Pattarawadee Saengmanee