K75 Grenades, M16 Rounds Found in Courier Package in Chiang Rai

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Grenades, Ammo Found in Courier Package in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai

A courier service company in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district have reported finding grenades and ammunition bound for Myanmar.The boxes were labelled to be delivered to Tachileik in Myanmar

Mae Sai Police told CTN News 6,000 rounds for M16 rifles and 52 grenades (K75 Hand Grenades) were found in four packages at the courier service.

Mae Sai Police said they were alerted about the suspicious packages by the company’s staff after finding that the four boxes were unusually heavy.

Inside the boxes, officials found ammunition and explosives wrapped in newspaper. All the boxes were sent by the same person with the same mobile phone number in Chonburi province. The recipient’s address was in the Tachileik town in Myanmar.

K75 Grenades, M16 Ammo Found in Courier Package in Chiang Rai

Police tracked down the persons who had dropped the boxes off to the courier company and arrested 30 year old Man. Police also arrested a man who was a local resident of Mae Sai. He was the driver of the van that carried the boxes.

Both suspects reportedly said they were hired by another person to drop the packages and said they had no knowledge of the contents in the boxes.

Chiang Rai Police and Third Army officials are said to be gathering evidence to track down the recipient. The two suspects were initially charged with possessing unregistered ammunition and explosives.

