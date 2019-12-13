Japan’s Taki Masami Becomes Coach of Chiang Rai United

Thai League 1 champions Chiang Rai United announced yesterday Japan’s Taki Masami has been appointed coach of Chiang Rai United. The Japanese coach succeeds Ailton Silva.

Silva left the club after guiding the beetles to their first ever Thai League 1 title in October. Masami is not new to Thailand as he coached Thai Honda FC which were dissolved this year.

He is also a former coach at Japan’s Cerezo Osaka Academy, according to the Bangkok post.

Apart from trying to steer Chiang Rai United to retain the Thai League 1 title, Masami will also have to take charge of the team in the AFC Champions League. Chiang Rai United are in Group E with Beijing FC and two play-off winners.

FA Cup champions Port FC sign seven players

Meanwhile, FA Cup champions Port FC have signed seven players. Also including striker Heberty Fernandes, club chairwoman Nualphan Lamsam said.

The other six are Chatmongkol Thongkiri; Jaturapat Satthum; Thanasit Siriphala; Kannarin Tawornsak; Natthawut Sombutyotha and Thanakorn Dangthong.

Brazilian Heberty, one of the most prolific strikers in the history of Thailand’s top flight. He joins Port, who finished third in Thai League 1 last season. Heberty, was on loan from Muang Thong United.

Nualphan said she hoped the new players will help make Port stronger next season.

In another development, Thai League 1 club PT Prachuap yesterday unveiled three new players. Brazilian striker William Henrique from Chiang Rai United. Also Philippines’ Iain Ramsay from Sukhothai and Soukaphone Vongchiengkham from Chainat Hornbill.