Connect with us

Chiang Rai News

Japan's Consulate-General Gifts Earthquake-Resistant School
Advertisement

Chiang Rai News

Police Take Down Thriving Brothel in Chiang Rai City

Chiang Rai News Northen Thailand

Officials Predicted 5.0 Earthquake for Northern Thailand

Chiang Rai News Health

Health Officials Say You Cannot Catch African Swine Fever From Eating Pork

Chiang Rai News

3 Million Meth Pills, 40 Kilograms of crystal Meth Seized in Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai News Northen Thailand

Northern Thailand Without Power after Electrical Plant Failure

Chiang Rai News

Tham Luang Cave Rescue Sparks Tourism Boom For Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai News Northen Thailand

Thai Government Denies Outbreak of African Swine Fever in Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai News News Video

More than 200 Pigs Culled in Chiang Rai Over Fears of Swine Fever

Chiang Rai News

Elon Musk Hired Detective to Probe Cave Rescuers Background

Chiang Rai News

Japan’s Consulate-General Gifts Earthquake-Resistant School

Published

3 months ago

on

CHIANG RAI – Japan’s Consulate-General has handed over an earthquake-resistant building to a nursery-primary school in Mae Lao district that was severely damaged by a quake five years ago.

Hiroshi Matsumoto, Consul-General to Chiang Mai province, handed over the new four-classroom building to Surasak Benjapalaporn, head of Mae Lao kindergarten, Friday.

Built at a cost of 7.3 million baht, the steel structure was funded with a grant from the Japanese government. The school suffered major damage from a 6.3 magnitude earthquake on May 5, 2014.

The school was only two kilometers from the epicentre in Mae Lao, Chiang Rai.

Consul-General Matsumoto said the new school building is the first earthquake-resistant structure in Thailand.

There are currently 136 children in eight classes at Mae Lao kindergarten.

Most are from underprivileged families.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement