Freak Hail Storm Hits Chiang Rai Province Triggering Blackouts

Various districts in Chiang Rai were in pitch black after a hail storm hit northern Thailand Saturday night, local media reported on Sunday.

Video footage (Below) shows fallen power poles by strong winds, blocking traffic several districts in Chiang Rai.

The Meteorological Department said the hail storm which struck Mae Sai Chiang Saen and Mae Chan districts. The freak hail storm struck around 8PM and lasted about 30 minutes and also damaged several homes.

The storm knocked down Electricity poles in Ban Ku Tao of Chiang Sen district of Chiang Rai. Furthermore the electrical authority reported the storm had fallen or damaged more than 59 power polls.

Local media reported that the relief operations by the public disaster mitigation unit had been hampered by the power outage. The outages lasted hours before technicians from the electrical authority managed to restore power.

The Hail storm was caused by the westerly wind current over the northern region, the Meteorologists said.

The department warned that there might also be rain or hail storms in some areas of Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai Mae Hong Son, provinces on Sunday night.

Footage of Freak Hail Storm in Chiang Rai, Thailand