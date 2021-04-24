Face Masks Now Compulsory in Chiang Rai and 30 Other Provinces

As health officials try to quell the number new covid-19 cases in Thailand, 31 provinces including Chiang Rai have mandated the wearing of face masks in public. Either you wear a face mask when they leave home or face a fine.

The face mask mandate comes as Covid-19 cases in Thailand passed 50,000 on Friday. Health authorities are warning that there may be a shortage of intensive-care beds if the virus cannot be brought under control.

The government yesterday reported four new covid-19 deaths and a new daily high of 2,070 infections over the previous 24 hours.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the nationwide death toll has risen to 121.

Bangkok logged 740 new cases (up from 446 on Wednesday), Chiang Mai 237 (up from 99), Chon Buri 125 (up from 97) and Samut Prakan 79 (up from 39), Chiang Rai cases click here.

The eight imported cases were quarantined arrivals from India (5), Turkey, Pakistan and Malaysia.

Total cases were now 50,183, of which 30,189 (60%) had recovered, including 341 discharged on Thursday, and 19,873 were in hospital. To date this month, there were 21,320 confirmed infections.

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry has released a list of provinces where mask wearing outside the home to guard against the spread of Covid-19 is now mandatory.

Northern Thailand:

Chiang Rai

Phetchabun

Phrae

Lampun

Sukhothai

Tak

Uttaradit

NORTHEAST

Chaiyaphum

Maha Sarakham

Mukdahan

Nong Khai

Si Sa Ket

Surin

Ubon Ratchathani

Udon Thani

Yasothon

CENTRAL AND EAST

Ang Thong

Ayutthaya

Kanchanaburi

Phetchaburi

Prachin Buri

Rayong

Samut Sakhon

Suphan Buri

SOUTH

Narathiwat

Pattani

Phangnga

Phatthalung

Phuket

Ranong

Satun

Surat Thani

Trang

Authorities said violators could be fined up to 4,000 baht under the Communicable Disease Act if they ignore putting on a mask in public places.

A 37-year-old man was fined by the Surat Thani District Court on Wednesday for failing to wear a protective mask after a prosecutor brought a case against him.

The court halved the financial penalty to 2,000 baht as the defendant confessed to the offence.