Ethnic Groups Serve Up New Rice at Chiang Rai’s Flower Festival

Thai and foreign tourists excitedly ate new rice from 20 ethnic groups in Chiang Rai at the ASEAN Flower Festival 2019 in Chiang Rai.

At Lanna Cultural and Ethnic Center in the capital district of Chiang Rai province the 20 ethnic groups including Akha, Hmong, Mian, Lisu, Lahu, Thai Yai, Karen, Bisu, Taiya, Lua, Thai Yuan, Dara-ang, Khoen, Khamu and Thai Isarn co-organized the ceremonial eating of new rice cooked by respective ethnic groups.

It was the first ceremony of its kind held by these ethnic groups working together. Members of the mountain tribes appeared in colorful dresses and cooked the different rice dishes.

Tuenchai Deethet, a qualified person who has worked with ethnic groups for a long time. Therdkiat Suksai, permanent secretary of the Chiang Rai Provincial Administrative Organization; Suphot Leecha, president of the Ethnic Health Promotion Association; and leaders of the ethnic groups joined in the event.

The rice dishes of ethnic food were put on display, drawing the attention of many tourists and visitors to the ASEAN Flower Festival 2019. The Flower Festival is currently being held until January 12. Ethnic rituals were conducted before the attendees were invited to eat the food together.

Mrs Tuenchai said she has worked with the ethnic groups since she was a student. Despite their differences, the ethnic villagers show respect for each other’s ethnic culture. And maintain a peaceful co-existence.

Mr Suphot said a seminar on the conservation of local rice species for sustainable food security was held as a prelude to the rice cooking by the ethnic groups. Each ethnic group also has their own traditions and culture related to rice farming.