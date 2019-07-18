Driver Runs Chiang Sean District Checkpoint, 200,000 Meth Pills Seized

CHIANG SAEN – Police have seized 200,000 meth pills “yaba” from a drug suspect who tried to run a checkpoint with his pickup in Chiang Saen district of Chiang Rai.

Photo’s of Meth Pill Recovery The drug suspect ran the checkpoint with his pickup which was later found to contain 200,000 meth pills after the driver abandoned the vehicle in a wooded area following a chase. He escaped into the forest in Chiang Rai’s Chiang Saen district. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, with officers from the Pha Muang Task Force saying the pills were found in the vehicle’s speaker compartments. According to the Nation , the soldiers, working with police, had acted on a tip-off in the morning that an Isuzu D-Max pickup truck would transport narcotics from Mae Fah Luang district. Officials set up the checkpoint in Ban San That in Tambon Yonok, Chiang Saen district. When they spotted the target vehicle at 1.30pm, they signaled for the driver to pull over. But the vehicle sped away. The officers gave chase until they caught up with the truck, abandoned at a rubber plantation. While one team searched the plantation for the elusive suspect, another team searched the vehicle and found the drugs hidden in the speaker compartments. The evidence, truck and drugs were sent to Chiang Saen police station for the investigation to proceed.