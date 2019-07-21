Connect with us

Chiang Rai News

Dengue Fever in Thailand Reaches 49,174 Cases With 64 Deaths
Advertisement

Chiang Rai News

Police Take Down Thriving Brothel in Chiang Rai City

Chiang Rai News Northen Thailand

Officials Predicted 5.0 Earthquake for Northern Thailand

Chiang Rai News Health

Health Officials Say You Cannot Catch African Swine Fever From Eating Pork

Chiang Rai News

3 Million Meth Pills, 40 Kilograms of crystal Meth Seized in Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai News Northen Thailand

Northern Thailand Without Power after Electrical Plant Failure

Chiang Rai News

Tham Luang Cave Rescue Sparks Tourism Boom For Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai News Northen Thailand

Thai Government Denies Outbreak of African Swine Fever in Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai News News Video

More than 200 Pigs Culled in Chiang Rai Over Fears of Swine Fever

Chiang Rai News

Elon Musk Hired Detective to Probe Cave Rescuers Background

Chiang Rai News

Dengue Fever in Thailand Reaches 49,174 Cases With 64 Deaths

Advertisements

The healthcare sector is required to report the number of new Dengue Fever infections to contain the outbreak immediately.

Published

3 months ago

on

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Public Health minister, ordered preventive measures against dengue fever as the cumulative number of dengue infections has reached nearly 50,000 cases since the beginning of this year.

The minister on Saturday visited Dansai Crown Prince Hospital and Chiang Khan Hospital in Loei province to inspect dengue prevention measures.

There were reports of 4,503 dengue fever patients last week, bringing this year’s cumulative cases to 49,174 cases with 64 deaths.

It is estimated that the number of patients could reach 130,000 cases for the entire year.

The minister ordered that the disease surveillance system be put in place across the country. The healthcare sector is required to report the number of new infections to contain the outbreak immediately.

Local authorities and volunteers will spray chemicals to kill mosquitoes and pubic members are advised to destroy mosquito-breeding grounds around their houses.

Since the beginning of this year, 832 dengue fever patients and two deaths were reported in the northeastern province of Loei, ranked the 8th highest dengue patients in all 77 provinces.

Dengue (pronounced DENgee) fever is a painful, debilitating mosquito-borne disease caused by any one of four closely related dengue viruses.

An estimated 390 million dengue infections occur worldwide each year, with about 96 million resulting in illness.

Symptoms of Dengue 

The first symptoms of dengue start to appear from 3 – 14 days after a bite from an infected mosquito. Symptoms can differ in severity for different people.

As with many viruses, early symptoms of dengue fever begin with flu-like aches and pains — particularly in the joints — and a severe headache accompanied by high fever (104 degrees Fahrenheit / 40 degrees Celsius).

The aches and pains are usually followed by swollen glands, nausea, and vomiting. Even when dengue doesn’t turn severe, it can produce fatigue for weeks after exposure. Sometimes patients report severe eye pain.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement