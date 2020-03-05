Chinese Murderers Captured in Myanmar Border Town Tachileik

Myanmar authorities in Tachileik which borders Mae Sai, Chiang Rai have arrested 2 Chinese men wanted for murdering in Thailand. Chinese nationals Xiao Xiang Yu and Hu Zheng Xiong are two of four men wanted for the murder of Wang Jun.

Police retrieve a suitcase containing Wang Jun’s body from the Ping River on Feb 25th.

The two were captured in Chiang Tung, about 168 kilometers away from Tachilek-Mae Sai border, in Chiang Rai Province. Thai media reports the two traveled by plane to Tachileik Airport.

Fan Gang Gang and Qin Miao were handed over to Mae Sai police on Wednesday by officials from Tachileik immigration. According to Mae Sai police, they also confessed to having murdered Wang Ju in Pattaya over a business debt. They have since been flown back to Kamphaeng Phet, Thai media reported.

Two Chinese murder suspects caught in Rangoon Myanmar

The other 2 Chinese men wanted in the murder, Fan Gang Gang and Qin Miao were arrested in Rangoon. They taken from Myanmar’s Myawaddy border town to Mae Sot district of Tak.

All four men allegedly committed the crime at a house in Pattaya, using a cord to strangle him and then crammed his body into a suitcase. They also allegedly confessed to having stabbed to death a Chinese woman. Her body was also put in a suitcase and also dumped into the Ping River.

Meanwhile, Wang Jun’s body was cremated at Wat Bo Samsen in tambon Nong Pling of Muang district of Kamphaeng Phet on Wednesday. Watchanon Thanachotchayapha, a legal adviser for the family, said relatives would take the victim’s remains to China for religious rites in his hometown.

They were expected to return there on Thursday. Wang’s parents were deeply saddened by the loss of their only son, Mr Watchanon said. The family has pleaded with Thai authorities to seek the death penalty.