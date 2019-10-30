Chiang Rai’s Tham Luang Cave Officially Opens in November

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation will officially open Tham Luang cave in the northern province of Chiang Rai on Nov 1st. More than one year after the young footballers of the Mu Pa Academy and their coach were rescued from flooded cave by international teams.

The rescue mission to extract the boys and their coach from the cave complex captured the world attention. They were all safe after being trapped for 18 days.

After the mission had been completed, the cave was closed for the removal of all rescue equipment. The landscape of the Tham Luang national park was beautified to regain its natural beauty.

A museum was built to commemorate the rescue and the statue of an ex-navy seal diver, Saman Gunan. He died during the mission was cast and installed in front of the cave to honour him.

From November 1 onwards, tourists will be allowed to tour inside the cave from 9 am.-4.30 pm.

Currently, the National Park accommodates 1,000 daily visitors during weekdays and 2,000 – 3,000 people during weekends. The number of visitors also increases to 7,000 people per day in winter, the peak season for tourism in Thailand’s North

