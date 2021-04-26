Chiang Rai’s Museflower Retreat & Spa Supports Lahu Hilltribe Community

Museflower Retreat & Spa Chiang Rai recently celebrated its annual Community Giving Event with a visit and donations to Santor village and school, located on a remote hilltop in Chiang Rai. This event has become a day of fun and adventure for the Museflower staff to offer support, build friendships, and socialize with the local communities and schools in need.

The Museflower team drove over two hours from Chiang Rai city to Santor village, in Thambol Huay Chom Phoo Amphur Muang Chiang Rai. This remote Lahu hilltribe village has a population of only 274 people, consisting of 50 families, with 134 males and 140 females, and a small school for50 children below the age of 15.

The villagers are mostly farmers who raise corn, rice and lychee crops.

The Museflower team met the villagers with the help of a teacher from the government, and donated clothes, toys, stationery, snacks, water, drinks, and organic jam and rice.

This was Museflower’s second time donating to this village. They had donated here four years earlier and upon finding out that this community still needed help, the Museflower team decided to return to this village. It was a rewarding day for both parties to reconnect, share some fun and continue their ongoing friendship.

About Museflower Retreat & Spa Chiang Rai, Thailand

Museflower Retreat & Spa is Chiang Rai’s first all-inclusive vegetarian holistic wellness retreat. Set on a peaceful lake among the green rice fields and hillsof misty northern Thailand, Museflower Retreat’s mission is to provide affordable holistic wellness and a clean, natural sanctuary for city people to escape to.

The room rate includes 3 lacto-ovo vegetarian buffet meals per day and daily fitness classes. Unique eco-friendly facilities feature Museflower Spa, on-site organic farm, fruit orchards, egg farm, wellness shop, lakeside fire-pit, meditation labyrinth, and Thailand’s first Himalayan crystal salt swimming pool. 16 rooms in 6 lakefront cottages can host up to 36 people and is available for rental to host retreats, workshops, training courses and corporate team building escapes.

Launched in late 2014, Museflower Retreat& Spa is known for its delicious fresh organic vegetarian cuisine and as Chiang Rai’s premier holistic wellness center for the local community, eco travellers, and vegetarian travellers. Museflower is featured on numerous media Top Lists and Best Affordable Retreats Lists, and has been reviewed and featured in many regional newspapers.

