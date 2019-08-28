CHIANG RAI – Four teenagers have been after they tried to smuggle over a hundred thousand meth pills through a police checkpoint.
Police reported, the two male teens and their teenage girlfriends were arrested at police checkpoint.
Police found a total of 120,000 meth pills hidden under their motorcycles headlights, footrest platforms and in the seat storage area. The teens told police they were hired by a hill tribal man to collect the drugs to Chiang Rai City.
The group rented the two motorcycles and planned on splitting the proceeds upon delivery.
Source: RTP, Thai PBS
