Chiang Rai Teens Arrested for Trying to Smuggle Meth Pills

CHIANG RAI – Four teenagers have been after they tried to smuggle over a hundred thousand meth pills through a police checkpoint.

The teens were caught with 120,000 meth pills through at a checkpoint in Chiang Rai’s Mae Fa Luang district, Monday. Their arrests follows a tip-off that a group of Thai teens were planning to transport drugs from the Myanmar border.

Police reported, the two male teens and their teenage girlfriends were arrested at police checkpoint.

Police found a total of 120,000 meth pills hidden under their motorcycles headlights, footrest platforms and in the seat storage area. The teens told police they were hired by a hill tribal man to collect the drugs to Chiang Rai City.

The group rented the two motorcycles and planned on splitting the proceeds upon delivery.

Source: RTP, Thai PBS

