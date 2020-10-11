Chiang Rai Steps-Up on Covid-19 Testing on Myanmar Truck Drivers

Chiang Rai Province’s Mae Sai district’s disease control centre has reportedly stepped up covid-19 testing along the Thai-Myanmar border. The center’s target group consists of 50 Thai truck drivers who crossed the borders to Myanmar, immigration officers, military officers as well as a group of Myanmar nationals in Mae Sai.

Vice-president of the Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai chamber of commerce, Pakaimas Vierra, who is also a member of the district’s disease control operations centre, confirmed there was no Covid-19 spread in Myanmar’s Shan State that borders Mae Sai.

The governor of Myawaddy posted on his Facebook page on Thursday that the local authorities were still waiting for the results of a repeat test of one of the truck drivers. He said the driver was being hospitalised, however.

The driver drove his truck from Myawaddy to the wet market in Mae Sot to buy products on Thursday before returning to Myawaddy the same day to make deliveries to his customers.

Over 70 Myanmar people were in close contact with him, the governor said.

Three Thais who returned from Myanmar via the border in Mae Sot tested positive for the disease.

Myanmar Truck drivers infected with Covid-19

Meanwhile, Public health authorities have conducted the RT-PCR tests on 115 people associated with two Myanmar people suspected of contracting Covid-19 in northern Thailand’s Mae Sot district of Tak.

An emergency medical team of Mae Sot Hospital and administrative officers of Mae Sot district yesterday travelled to the Pha Charoen wet market to investigate an Covid-19 outbreak near the Thai-Myanmar border, following the report of the two likely cases.

Thai authorities are urgently searching for people who have been in contact with the two Myanmar truck drivers suspected of carrying the virus.

The truck drivers drove delivery trucks from Myanmar to the wet market via the 2nd Mae Sot permanent border checkpoint. According to the Bangkok Post they were among 60 people randomly tested for the virus.

A group of Thai and foreign workers working at the market were tested after news of the two likely Covid-19 cases spread in the Thai-Myanmar border area. Their samples were sent to a lab at Mae Sot Hospital for urgent testing.