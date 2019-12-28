Connect with us

Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai Police Set Up Roadside Facilities for New Years Travellers
Advertisement

Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai Soldiers Shoot and Kills Drug Runners, 600kg of Meth Seized

Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai Banana Plantation Caught Withholding Wages for Months

Chiang Rai News News Video

Singha Park Lights Up Giant Plastic-Bottle Christmas Tree

Chiang Rai News

New Years Travellers Warned to Arrive 3 Hours Early to Airport

Chiang Rai News Sports

Japan's Taki Masami Becomes Coach of Chiang Rai United

Chiang Rai News

Wife, Children of Arakan Army Leader Detained in Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai News

Able-Bodied Couples Window Smashed for Parking in Handicapped Spot

Chiang Rai News News Video

British Caver Vern Unsworth Felt Branded after Musks "Pedo Guy" Tweet

Chiang Rai News

Movie "The Cave Creates Huge Crowds at Chiang Rai's Tham Luang Cave

Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai Police Set Up Roadside Facilities for New Years Travellers

Advertisements

The company’s commander, Pol Lt-Colonel Yuthaya Sangsawaeng, has ordered the police to prepare, tents, beds, beverages, snacks; and medicine for tourists who want to take a break after a long journey.

Published

53 mins ago

on

Boarder Patrol police in Chiang Rai have made various arrangements for tourists traveling during the New Year holidays.

The company’s commander, Pol Lt-Colonel Yuthaya Sangsawaeng, has ordered the police to prepare, tents, beds, beverages, snacks; and medicine for tourists who want to take a break after a long journey.

The company’s deputy commander, Pol Captain Suthichai Chueachetton, told the Nation that the establishment of this service point is part of the policy of the Royal Thai Police to serve tourists during the New Year festival.

“We have prepared 10 tents for tourists to take rest before they continue their journey,” he said. “Also, toilets, bathrooms, and parking lots are available for free, while the police will provide the service for 24 hours.”

Meanwhile, the heavy New Years traffic has given roadside vendors an opportunity to sell various products. Such as food, toys and souvenirs to attract tourists.

The New Years holiday is also ideal for flying kites due to the strong winds in winter, especially in Chiang Rai Thailand. Kite-sellers, say that kites sales on the roadside have increased  because of the New Years traffic.

A small kite sells for Bt60, while a big one costs Bt350. The selling opportunity may only last over New Year, but vendors can earn over Bt1,000 a day.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement