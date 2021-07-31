Chiang Rai Police Intercept Drug Delivery Seizing 1.3 Million Meth Pills

Chiang Rai police have intercept drug delivery and seize 1.3 million methamphetamine pills, along with two suspects in a caravan from the border.

Prachon Prasakul, the governor of Chiang Rai Province and related officials told a press briefing that Jahaj Le, 38, and Ja Bo, 31, both from the Mae Yao, Muang District, Chiang Rai Province, were apprehended with more than 1,300,000 methamphetamine pills.

The governor said police had received a tip-off that a large amount of methamphetamines were going to be transported from the border area to the capitol.





On July 29, 64, officials stopped a black Toyota pickup truck and order it searched as officers believed both the driver and passenger were acting nervous.

Upon a search of the Toyota pickup police found 13 sacks lying inside the cabin of the pickup. When opening the sacks they found packages wrapped in yellow wax paper stamped with 999 blue letters, which contained 1.3 million meth pills. Police found a fully loaded 9 mm CZ pistol.

Both confessed to being hired to transport the drugs from a Karen Village. They received 20,000 baht each

Mr. Prachan Pratsakul said that drug trafficking is continuously monitored in Chiang Rai province because Chiang Rai borders the golden triangle. Border security forces are continuously monitoring the border areas to prevent smuggling of drugs and human trafficking

Meanwhile, Pol Col. Wachira Witayanoi said the arrests had taken him a month to ambush the drug smugglers in order to block the drug trafficking process.

Earlier this month Narcotics suppression police in Northern Thailand report that have seized US$31.127 million in assets and drugs from members of a drug syndicate that has been operating in the Golden Triangle.

The Office of the Narcotics Control Board secretary-general Wichai Chaimongkol said on Monday the network trafficked heroin from Northern Thailand to Malaysia from a production plant in the Golden Triangle area of Myanmar.





He said there were three stages to the Narcotics suppression police operation, which began early this year.

On Feb 3, Narcotics suppression police arrested two suspects with 100 kilograms of crystal meth and 381 meth pills in their possession in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district.

On Feb 18, ONCB officials and local police arrested three suspects and seized 100 slabs of heroin in Northern Thailand’s Nan province. Authorities also seized 34.9 million baht worth of drug-related assets.

Secretary-general Wichai said an expanded investigation led to the third raid. Narcotics suppression police seized 37 million baht worth of assets. He did not say where.



