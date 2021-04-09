Chiang Rai Governor Orders Quarantine for Visitors from Red Zones

Chiang Rai Governor Prajon Prachsakul, has ordered that all visitors to the province are required to undergo 14-day quarantine. The order comes as new covid-19 cases have jumped to 12, bringing the total number of cases since the outbreak to 77.

Since November 28, 2020 77 people in Chiang Rai have been infected with covid-19, 65 have completely recovered, 12 are in hospital and there has been zero deaths.

In his capacity as chairman of the provincial communicable disease control committee Governor Prachon also said that residents of Chiang Rai who return from red-zone provinces are required to report themselves to local leaders in their communities. This will allow local health volunteers to begin monitoring their health for any signs of the virus.

Returning residents will also be required to undergo 14 day self quarantine.

Meanwhile, eleven other provinces in Thailand have already imposed 14 day quarantine for visitors and or residents arriving from; Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Nakhon Pathom and Nonthaburi, which have now become centres of the outbreak. The provinces are Buri Ram, Chiang Mai, Phetchabun, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Songkhla, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen, Lamphun, Mukdahan, Khon Kaen and Bueng Kan.

The quarantine measures come over the current spread of the UK Covid-19 variant in Thailand. Dr Yong Poovorawan, head of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, said that the UK Covid variant now spreading through Thailand might have been brought into the country from Cambodia. Either by Thais crossing the border or migrant workers.

The central government has given provincial governors the authority to issue health and safety measures as they see fit to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The decision comes ahead of the long Songkran holiday next week, when millions of people will hit the road for vacations and family reunions.

New cases linked to pubs, bars and clubs in the Thong Lor area in Bangkok during April 3-8 have leapt to 399 out of 3,112 tested. Another 1,075 tests are awaiting results.