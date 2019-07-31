Chiang Rai Cattle Trader Kidnapped in Laos Released by Captors

CHIANG RAI – A Ching Rai cattle trader who was kidnapped in Laos has been released, appearing weak but without serious injury.

Singkaew Wongyai, 54, was found walking behind a factory in the province of Bokeo, which borders Chiang Rai province.

Singkaew Wongyai’s was kidnapped at gun point by three armed men while he was traveling in Laos.

A Thai police source said Singkaew had probably been taken to China. Possibly due to a number of conflicts he had with Chinese merchants.

Singkaew’s daughter told Thai police on August 27 that he was kidnapped in Laos.

She showed them a video clip made by the kidnappers, who could be seen pointing a handgun at Singkaew’s head.

They ordered her to wire Bt5 million to a Thai bank account.

The kidnappers claimed he had failed to deliver 150,000 head of cattle to buyers from five large companies based in China.

Chiang Rai police will question Singkaew about his business deals after he is released from the hospital.