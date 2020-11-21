Car Crashes into Roadside Restaurant in Chiang Rai, 1 Dead, 7 Injured

One person was killed and seven others injured after a car crashed into a roadside restaurant in Chiang Rai’s Mae Rai subdistrict in Mae Jan district on Wednesday (18 Nov) night.

Chiang Rai Police were alerted at 11pm to the accident at the roadside restaurant opposite PT gas station. At the scene they found a body of an identified man with multiple wounds after he was thrown out of his car and seven injured persons, most being restaurant customers.

Witnesses reportedly told officers that they saw the red car, which was travelling at high speed, crash into the restaurant and some parked motorcycles before hitting an electricity pole. The impact threw the driver out of the car.

The seven were reported to have suffered from non-critical injuries. Five were taken to Mae Jan hospital while two others were sent to Mae Sai hospital. Among those hurt is an 8-year-old boy, who was scalded by boiling water from an overturned noodle pot.

Chiang Rai Police are gathering evidence to identify the driver and the cause of the accident.

Pickup Driver Killed after Crashing into Roadside Restaurant

Meanwhile, a speeding pickup driver has been killed and the passenger injured after crashing into a roadside restaurant south of Bangkok on Sunday morning. Local police believe the driver of the truck had been racing another vehicle.

Bangkok Police said the accident occurred at about 5.30am in Samut Prakan, south of Bangkok. The driver of the Bangkok-registered black Isuzu lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a roadside restaurant.

Mr Pathumpop Krobboriboon, the shop owner, told police that while he was preparing food he heard the noise of screeching brakes, and thought it might come from two pickups racing on the road.

Suddenly one of the pickups ran off the road and hit a power post before crashing into the shop. The pickup ending up lying on one side. Mr Pathumpop said he managed to jump sideways and narrowly escaped being killed.

The pickup driver, who was later identified as Thammanoon Nathadthong, 26, was killed. The other man in the pickup, who was not identified, was injured.

Bangkok Police were investigating and examining security cameras in the area to establish the cause of the accident.