Connect with us

Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai Student Jumps to Her Death from Khua Phaya Mengrai Bridge
Advertisement

Chiang Rai News

Police Take Down Thriving Brothel in Chiang Rai City

Chiang Rai News Northen Thailand

Officials Predicted 5.0 Earthquake for Northern Thailand

Chiang Rai News Health

Health Officials Say You Cannot Catch African Swine Fever From Eating Pork

Chiang Rai News

3 Million Meth Pills, 40 Kilograms of crystal Meth Seized in Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai News Northen Thailand

Northern Thailand Without Power after Electrical Plant Failure

Chiang Rai News

Tham Luang Cave Rescue Sparks Tourism Boom For Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai News Northen Thailand

Thai Government Denies Outbreak of African Swine Fever in Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai News News Video

More than 200 Pigs Culled in Chiang Rai Over Fears of Swine Fever

Chiang Rai News

Elon Musk Hired Detective to Probe Cave Rescuers Background

Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai Student Jumps to Her Death from Khua Phaya Mengrai Bridge

Published

4 months ago

on

CHIANG RAI –  A 21 year-old student from Chiang Rai’s Rajabhat University died Friday night after jumping to her death from the Khua Phaya Mengrai Bridge which crosses the Kok River in Chiang Rai City.

Deputy Director of the Investigation of Muang Chiang Rai Provincial Police Office, Pol.Lt. Nipol Ramanom,said that officers and rescue workers were called to the Khua Phaya Mengrai bridge at approximately 8: 45PM where Miss  Yingluk Kulaya, 21 standing on the bridge ledge in her school uniform threatening to jump.

According to witnesses at the scene police and rescue workers tried diligently to try and coax Miss Kulaya away from the ledge and jumping but failed. She jumped off the bridge into the murky water and disappeared.

Chiang Rai’s Pol.Lt. Nipol Ramanom reported that after approximately 4 hours of searching, divers found the lifeless body of Miss Yingluk Kulaya floating just below the surface of the water approximately 70 meters away Khua Phaya Mengrai bridge.

Chiang Rai Police investigators are still trying to piece together why the young woman jumped to her death, initial reports found that she suffered depression and was having academic problems.

Her grandmother told police that her parents had recently separated.

By Geoff Thomas

 

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement