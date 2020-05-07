Connect with us

Chiang Rai Provincial Police Seize Meth Pills Firearms and Ammunition
Chiang Rai Police and Narcotics officials have announced the seizure of approximately 1,780,000 meth pills, firearms and ammunition. Police General Watcharathip Mongkol, said police received a tip-off that drugs were going to be smuggled into Chiang Rai from the border area.

Chiang Rai police then set up road check points along the route the suspects were reportedly taking. Later that evening police at the Bandu road check stopped a Toyota sedan with a Bangkok license plate.

Upon a search of the vehicle officers found, 6 sacks containing approximately 780,000 meth pills, a shotgun, a 9mm pistol and also ammunition.  Upon questioning the suspect admitted he had been hired to deliver the drugs from Myanmar to Phrae Province. According to Thai media he was to be paid Bt250,000 upon delivery.

Consequently the man was charged with trafficking a class 1 narcotic with intent to sell and possession of unlicensed firearms.

Meanwhile, on May 5th, police arrested 27 year old man trying to smuggle about 1,000,000 meth pills from Myanmar. Police stopped his vehicle long the riverside bordering the Ban Rong area, Mae Sai District.

Upon a search of his car they found 5 sacks of meth pills found in the trunk.

Police General Watcharathip Mongkol also told the press briefing that smugglers are trying to use the blanket of covid-19 to smuggle the drugs. He said the drug syndicates are ramping up operations trying to take advantage of the pandemic.

“I believe they think our forces are running thin due to the covid-19 situation. Sadly for them its untrue” General Watcharathip said.

Photos from Chiang Rai Police Press Briefing

 


