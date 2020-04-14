Seven Groups of People Can Travel During the Curfew in Chiang Rai

Prime Minister’s office announced a nation-wide curfew from 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m., beginning on April 3. On April 1st, the governor of Chiang Rai province ordered the search of all vehicles entering the province.

Chiang Rai’s Governor Prajon Prachsakul has ordered the province to be put under partial lockdown, until April 30. Governor Prajon also imposed a ban on alcohol sales and the sale of alcoholic drinks until April 16th.

Traveling inside the province is also restricted as nine police checkpoints are set up in the province. Chiang Rai has no active coronavirus cases and no new cases reported in the last seven days.

Authorities will not allow the entry of travelers who cannot explain why they need to enter the province. Travelers who are not wearing a mask, and travelers who do not cooperate with health officials will be denied entry.

Furthermore anyone entering Chiang Rai province will need to provide their contact details and undergo a health screening. The announcement is available in Thai on the province’s Facebook page.

According to the third clause of the State of Emergency Decree there are seven groups of people who can travel during the curfew in Chiang Rai Province from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. as follows:

Group 1

– Officers, assistant officers, police officers and also military officers

– Civilians who are performing their duties according to other laws

Group 2

– Doctors, nurses, and medical personnel

– Patients who need to see a doctor and also persons who take care of them

Group 3

– Carriers of food, medicine, medical supplies and also medical devices

– Consumer product carriers and agricultural product carriers

– Fuel carriers and postal parcel carriers

– Newspaper carriers and import and export product carriers

Group 4

– Those who are transferring people to a separate place for quarantine, under the law on communicable diseases

– People traveling to or from the airport or bus terminals that are permitted by the government to open

Group 5

– People who provide service to homeless people and fuel service providers at petrol stations

– Those who provide food or product delivery services

– Anyone who provide inspection or maintenance service for electricity, plumbing, drainage, water and also natural gas pipelines

– People who provide garbage collection and disposal services

– Those who provide telecommunication equipment network maintenance and improvement services

– Staff who provide banking services, capital market services, rescue services and disaster prevention and also mitigation services

– Those who must act in the event of an accident

– Villagers who need to contact the village headmen, sub-district headmen, administrative authorities and inquiry officials

Group 6

– Those who work in shifts according to the normal scheduled time of the government agencies, companies and also factories

– Security guards and fishery professionals

– Rubber tappers and veterinarians

Group 7

– Those who have other necessary causes will be also considered by officials case by case

– The conditions of travel are

– People in Groups 1-6 must present their identification card or other card, documents certifying necessity or documents relating to goods, services, travel or other evidence

– People in Group 7 must also provide necessary reasons together with evidence to the authority.

– Complying with disease prevention measures as required

Those who intentionally break the curfew without valid reason will face two years imprisonment. Also up to a 40,000 baht fine, or both forms of punishment.