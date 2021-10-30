Chiang Mai Confirms Two Controlled Cases of Delta Plus Variant

Provincial health officials in Northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai province have confirmed two inmates have been infected with the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19. Both cases of the Delta Plus variant were detected late last month.

Dr. Kittipan Chalom, an assistant public health officer, said the two cases of the Delta Plus variant were discovered late last month from genome sequencing.

He said one of the inmates had become infected with Covid and was also HIV positive. He first contracted the Covid virus in May when the Alpha variant was the dominant strain in Thailand. This is his second infection of the virus.

A sample sent for whole genome sequencing showed he was infected with the Alpha Plus variant.

Dr. Kittipan said the inmate had no travel history or contact with others in the public. He warned that people with a compromised immune system can harbour the virus for longer periods. Thus allowing the virus to mutate.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Public Health Minister expressed confidence that the virus surge in Chiang Mai province would be brought under control. He said resources were being mobilized to curtail the spread of the delta virus.

Minister Anutin Charnvirakul also said the local public health system was more prepared than other provinces.

According to Mr. Anutin, most community infections in Chiang Mai were linked to people who visited markets in urban areas. The Health Ministry was aware of the situation and working to address it.

Chiang Mai governor Prachon Pratsakul has issued restrictions on large gatherings and will only open four districts to international visitors. Those districts are Chiang Mai City, Mae Rim, Mae Taeng and Doi Tao.