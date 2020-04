Man Arrested in Northern Thailand for Licking Fence Railing

Police in Northern Thailand have arrested a 40-year-old man after a video of him licking a fence was shared on Facebook. The Facebook video captures the man intentionally licking a railing in Chiang Mai.

Following an investigation, police and healthcare workers, dressed in protective medical converged on his residence. According to health officials the man has had a history of “antisocial behavior” after having a previous nervous breakdown.

He was transported to the Suan Prung Psychiatric Hospital in Chiang Mai for a mental health assessment. The bridge he licked along with the surrounding area is be disinfected by Chiang Mai District workers. – Chiang Mai One

Man Filmed Licking Railing on Chiang Mai Bridge