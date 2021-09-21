Cash Strapped Thai Airways Sells Off Boeing and Airbus Aircraft

Thai Airways is putting three aircraft, along with a flight simulator, up for sale as part of its plan to financially reorganize and further modernize its ageing fleet, a company source said.

The ailing airline has offered three of its 12.2, 12.5 and 12.6-year-old Airbus A330300 as well as a flight simulator for the model airplane for sale. Thai Airways presently has 15 A330-300 in its fleet, but wide-body jets are currently grounded due to the pandemic.

Thai Airways now has a total of 34 aircraft and a flight simulator up for sale with the first being placed for sale last November.

The aircraft up for sale include 10 Boeing 747-400s; six Boeing 777-200s; and six Boeing 777-300s. Thai Airways also has also let go of its six Airbus A340-600ds, three A340-500s, two Boeing 737-400s and an Airbus A300-600.

The airline has been bleeding to death for years and last year sought help from the Central Bankruptcy Court after the Covid19 pandemic grounded its entire fleet.

One of the managers of Thai Airways recovery plan independent director, Piyasvasti Amranand, said on Facebook that the airline can sell 10 Boeing 747s if the Department of Transportation approves their sale.

However, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said the ministry had not received any such requests.