Cash Reward Offered for Coronavirus Quarantine Jumpers in Thailand

Thailand’s Transport Minister, has told a press briefing the government will award Bt10,000 to people who report quarantine jumpers in Thailand. Those who are at a high risk of being infected with the coronavirus but refuse to undergo the 14-day quarantine.

More stringent preventive measures against coronavirus have been put in place, as air passengers arriving from at-risk countries are now required to carry a medical certificate.

At Suvarnabhumi Airport, the Transport Minister inspected the Emergency Operation Center (EOC). It was set up to handle coronavirus patients, and screening passengers arriving from at-risk countries. He also said the Department of Civil Aviation announced that passengers arriving from at-risk countries must carry a medical certificate.

Thailand listed South Korea, China, Macao, Hong Kong, Italy and Iran at-risk countries last week

Travellers from the countries must carry a medical certificate with them before purchasing a plane ticket. They must present the certificate to the immigration officers during the screening process.

If the passengers are Thai nationals, their passports will be returned after they have undergone a health screening. Passengers who arrive from high-risk areas of South Korea will also be separated. Then taken to a quarantine facility in Chonburi province, immediately.

The measures will encourage passengers, arriving from at-risk countries, to exercise social responsibility. And above all to prevent any further spread of the coronavirus. People, who provide information about high-risk groups refusing to undergo the 14-day quarantine to the authorities, will receive a tip-off reward of Bt10,000.

Health department hunting for coronavirus quarantine jumpers

Thai health department officials are searching for about 80 Thai workers who escaped quarantine at Suvarnabhumi international airport yesterday. They arrived in a group of 200 on four flights from South Korea.

The quarantine jumpers were returning from working in South Korea. They managed to escape from a restricted area as they were about to be escorted to Sattahip naval base for coronavirus screening prior to 14 day quarantine.

The health department did not give details of how the returnees managed to escape. The Disease Control Department director-general Dr. Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai said they would find the names and addresses of the escapees and to try to locate them. Above all so they can enter their mandatory 14-day quarantine period.