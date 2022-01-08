Connect with us

News Regional News

Captain Sacked For Disgracing Navy While Intoxicated
Advertisement

News News Asia News Video

China, Russia Back Kazakhstan Presidents Crackdown on Citizens

News Tourism

Thailand's Test & Go No-Quarantine Program Suspended Indefinitely

News News Asia

Philippine President Threatens Unvaccinated With Arrest

News News Asia

Philippine's Enacts New Law Banning Children from Being Married

News Regional News

Famous Male Model "Kendo" Found Dead, Floating in River

Crime News

District Court Judge Gets a Slap-on-the-Hand for Drunk Driving

News Trending News

Michelle Kwan Gives Birth to a Baby Girl, "She is a Perfect Miracle"

News World News

United States Records Nearly 1 Million Omicron Cases in One Day

News Regional News

Russian Jumps to His Death from the Roof of Police Station

News

Captain Sacked For Disgracing Navy While Intoxicated

Published

1 hour ago

on

Navy Captain Dismissed For Disgracing

Table of Contents (Quick Navigation)

The Defence Ministry has dismissed a Navy Captain who was caught on camera verbally abusing and threatening police officers at a restaurant on Boxing Day.

General Worakiat Rattananont, acting on behalf of the Prime Minister on Friday issued an order dismissing Captain Alongkorn Ploddee without a pension for serious disciplinary violations. The order took effect immediately.

Online videos show Captain Alongkorn throwing glass jugs in the restaurant and venting his anger at a group of police officers and restaurant staff trying to keep order.

Navy Captain Drunk and Disorderly

Intoxicated by alcohol, the disgraced Navy Captain claimed Prime Minister Prayut and Assistant National Police Chief Surachate Hakparn were his friends.

He also claimed he had the power to close down all restaurants in the area since Sattahip was a “stronghold of the Navy, not the Royal Thai Police”.

A later investigation revealed that the event in Sattahip was not the first instance of the Navy captain misbehaving in public.

After the Dec 26 Facebook video went viral, another Facebook video emerged of the same officer verbally abusing police officers outside a restaurant in Bangkok on Dec 16.

During that time, he said he had served in the royal guard for 18 years and was in charge of the entire eastern region.

Prior to the dismissal order, the Royal Thai Navy took disciplinary action against Captain Alongkorn after the incident.

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Advertisement

You Should Also Check

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com
Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

I've disable Adblock How to disable AdBlocker?