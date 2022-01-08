Captain Sacked For Disgracing Navy While Intoxicated

The Defence Ministry has dismissed a Navy Captain who was caught on camera verbally abusing and threatening police officers at a restaurant on Boxing Day.

General Worakiat Rattananont, acting on behalf of the Prime Minister on Friday issued an order dismissing Captain Alongkorn Ploddee without a pension for serious disciplinary violations. The order took effect immediately.

Online videos show Captain Alongkorn throwing glass jugs in the restaurant and venting his anger at a group of police officers and restaurant staff trying to keep order.

Navy Captain Drunk and Disorderly

Intoxicated by alcohol, the disgraced Navy Captain claimed Prime Minister Prayut and Assistant National Police Chief Surachate Hakparn were his friends.

He also claimed he had the power to close down all restaurants in the area since Sattahip was a “stronghold of the Navy, not the Royal Thai Police”.

A later investigation revealed that the event in Sattahip was not the first instance of the Navy captain misbehaving in public.

After the Dec 26 Facebook video went viral, another Facebook video emerged of the same officer verbally abusing police officers outside a restaurant in Bangkok on Dec 16.

During that time, he said he had served in the royal guard for 18 years and was in charge of the entire eastern region.

Prior to the dismissal order, the Royal Thai Navy took disciplinary action against Captain Alongkorn after the incident.