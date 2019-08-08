Cambodia Man Rescued after Being Wedged in Mountain Rocks for 4 Days

PHNOM PENH – A Cambodian man who became wedged between rocks while collecting bat droppings has rescued after being trapped for almost four days.

Police said Sum Bora slipped Sunday while trying to retrieve his flashlight, which had fallen in the small rocky hollow.

Bat droppings — guano — are used as fertilizer and sold for supplementary income by poor farmers.

His family began searching for Sum Bora when he didn’t return after three days, Cambodia’s Fresh News reported.

His brother found him and alerted authorities to his location in the Chakry mountain jungle in the northwestern province of Battambang.

About 200 rescue workers carefully extricated him by destroying bits of the rock that had pinned him in an effort that took about 10 hours.

Dramatic Rescue After Being Trapped for 4 Days

The 28-year-old Cambodian man was freed at about 6 p.m. Wednesday, looking extremely weak, and was taken to a provincial hospital.

The rescue was spearheaded by specialists from Rapid Rescue Company 711. Which is connected to Prime Minister Hun Sen’s elite military bodyguard brigade.

The group was also prominent in rescue efforts when a seven-story building collapsed in June in Sihanoukville, killing 24 people.

Source: The Associated Press

Cambodian Man Trapped in Rocks for 4 Days