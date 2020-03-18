Cambodia Chooses Solar Energy Over Damming the Mekong River

Cambodia will not develop new hydropower dams on the Mekong River for the next 10 years, a senior energy official said on Wednesday. The announcement comes as Cambodia reviews its policy to seek solar energy and also energy from coal and natural gas.

The decision means that neighbouring Laos, which has opened two new dams on the Mekong in the past six months, is the only country in the Lower Mekong Basin planning hydropower. The Mekong river sustains some 60 million people.

Victor Jona, director general of energy at Cambodia’s Ministry of Mines and Energy, told Reuters the government was following a study done by a Japanese consultant that recommended Cambodia seek energy elsewhere.

“According to the study, we need to develop coal, LNG, imports from neighbouring countries and solar energy,” he said. Adding that he could not give details contained in a government master plan.

“In this 10-year plan, from 2020 to 2030, we have no plans to develop a mainstream dam,” he said.

Environmentalists have warned that dams will harm fisheries and farming along the Lower Mekong.

Cambodia suffering from lack of electricity

The river nourishes fishing grounds and farmlands as it flows in from China. It then winds past or through Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam. Cambodia had previously announced plans for two dams at Sambor and Stung Treng, but both projects are on hold.

Across the border in Laos, power from the new Don Sahong hydro-dam began flowing into Cambodia’s grid in January.

Cambodia last year had the worst power outages in years. As a surge in demand was fueled by a construction boom accompanying Chinese investment.

Officials have said the electricity shortage was also due to low levels of water at hydropower dams.

Cambodia uses hydropower for about 48% of its domestic electricity production, according to the state utility Electricite du Cambodge.

With demand growing fast, Cambodia imported about 25% of its electricity last year. With the bulk of it transmitted from Vietnam and Thailand, according to the utility’s statistics.