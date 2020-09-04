Connect with us

News Regional News

Briton Killed by Hit-and Run Driver in Northeastern Thailand
Advertisement

News Northen Thailand

Chinese Nationals Captured Sneaking into Northern Thailand

News Thailand Politics

Criminal Court Sends Anti-Government Activists to Bangkok Prison

News News Asia

Malaysia Imposes Covid-19 Entry Ban for US, Britain and France

News Thailand Politics

Prime Minister Says Government Focused on Health Not Foreign Tourist

Regional News

Body of Woman Found Floating in Bangkok's Chao Phraya River

News Regional News

Prime Minister's Twin Daughters File Lawsuit Against Twitter Users

News Southern Thailand

Foreign Divers in Thailand Face Jail for Videoing Marine Animals

News Thailand Politics

Thailand's Newly Appointed Finance Minister Quits After 26 Days

Economy & Business News Asia

AirAsia to Start Charging Customers for Checking in at Airport Counters

News

Briton Killed by Hit-and Run Driver in Northeastern Thailand

Published

32 mins ago

on

hit-and-run, Thailand, Briton

A 43 year old British national driving a motorcycle was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Northeastern Thailand on Wednesday night. The tragic accident happened in the city center of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Police and rescuers responded to a call to Phon Lan gate intersection, about 11.35pm.

They found British man lying face down on the road in a pool of blood near a damaged motorcycle. The Briton had no pulse. Rescue workers immediately began CPR, but were unable to revive him, the Bangkok Post reports.

According to the police report the dead Britons name was withheld pending notification of relatives. Police said its was reported that he had a meal with friends not far from the scene before the crash.

Furthermore police believed he was hit by a truck which fled the scene after the deadly accident. Traffic Police said they were examining footage from surveillance cameras in the area.

The Britons body was taken to Maharaj Hospital for postmortem examination. The police also said they would continue to investigate and bring the truck drive to justice.

Meanwhile, A mother in northeastern Thailand was found dead at her home with her throat slit. Police believe its a murder stemming from an extramarital romantic affair.

29 year old Nattarika Shibahara lived with her 6 year old daughter, who was at school when the crime happened. Her Singaporean husband was also away.

A forensics team said she had been dead for 3 hours before police discovered the body. It which was sent to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital for autopsy. Police found no sign of forced entry but there was evidence of a fight in a bedroom. The house had been ransacked.

Investigators in northeastern Thailand are working on the theory that the motive for the murder involved a romantic affair.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement Enter ad code here

Interesting for You



Doi Chaang Coffee

Advertisement Enter ad code here

Volunteering at Soi Dog