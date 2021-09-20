Boxing Legend Manny Pacquiao Steps into Presidential Ring

Philippine Senator and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has thrown his name into the ring for next year’s presidential 2022 elections. Senator Pacquiao’s challenge presents a huge obstacle to President Rodrigo Duterte’s succession plans.

A large group in the Philippines ruling the PDP-Laban party nominated Senator Pacquiao on Sunday.

The boxing legend said “I’m a competitor and will always be a boxer, inside and also outside of the ring,” Pacquiao claimed on Sunday. “All my life, I have not backed down from any battle. Nothing is impossible if it’s commissioned by God.”

Pacquiao throwing his hat into the ring is seen by experts as a danger to President Duterte’s candidacy in 2022. Above all because the boxing legend can divide the vote in the southern island that He and Duterte both originated from. Thus opening the door for opposition figures.

Manny Pacquiao is also rated fifth amongst 15 possible presidential prospects in a June poll by PulseAsia.

Pacquiao is recognized in the boxing world for his champions in a number of weight divisions. Furthermore, he was among the world’s highest-paid athletes in 2019, according to Forbes. In his most boxing match last month, the 42-year-old lost to Cuban boxer Yordenis Ugás.

The Filipino boxing champion has been a Senator since 2016 and he has also served as a congressman in the Philippines. Pacquiao was then a devoted ally to Duterte, defending the president’s lethal battle on drugs and also execution push.

Lately, however, Pacquiao has criticized Duterte’s government for corruption and also its failing position on the South China Sea.

” We need progression, we need to win versus hardship, we need the government to offer our people with integrity, compassion, and transparency,” Pacquiao stated. “We are fed up with the assurances of change.”