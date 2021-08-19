Bangkok Businesses Told to Prepare for Isolation Rules

As Bangkok and its adjacent provinces are still recording high numbers of new Covid-19 cases daily businesses have been instructed to prepare for company isolation rules for close contacts of positive coronavirus cases and speed up using antigen test kits (ATKs) for their staff members.

CCSA assistant spokeswoman Dr. Apisamai Srirangson said yesterday workers tend to contract the virus at their workplaces, before carrying the virus to family members. Because of this issue the Department of Medical Sciences (DMS) is speeding up programs to educate businesses on how to use rapid covid 19 text kits properly, as well as stepping up company isolation measures.

The company isolation principle is similar to other isolation measures implemented in Bangkok.

The DMS also urged firms to ensure their readiness to provide shelter for personnel. Businesses must be able to accommodate more than 100 infected staff members, and ensure safe disposal of waste, Dr Apisamai said.

Covid-19 Bubble and Seal measures

Meanwhile, industrial estates in Samut Sakhon, Chachoengsao and Ayutthaya began implementing factory accommodation isolation (FAI) and “Bubble and Seal” measures to curb Covid-19 transmission, said Veeris Ammarapala, governor of the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT).

As the virus spreads into factories across the country, the IEAT instructed factories to conduct guidance studies for FAI and Bubble and Seal.

Beds must be provided for no less than 10% of staff and the area must be spacious enough for isolation with doctors, it said. For the Bubble and Seal measures, infected people will be isolated if the infection rate is detected at more than 10%.

The plant will remain operational, while at-risk groups will be closely observed.