Toyota Reveals the all New Toyota Yaris Cross Compact SUV

Toyota has released the first pictures of the all-new Yaris Cross a vehicle that combines our small car expertise and AWD. It was supposed to make its world debut at the Geneva motor show which was cancelled due to Covid-19.

It is a vehicle that combines our small car expertise and all-wheel drive heritage in one robust model specifically tailored to handle the rough and tumble of urban life, allied to a genuine emphasis on environmental performance.

Toyota Yaris Cross: True hybrid, true SUV

The Yaris Cross benefits from our fourth-generation hybrid powertrain technology. The Yaris Hybrid of 2012 was the first supermini with a full hybrid system. Since then more than half a million have been sold in Europe. Furthermore the latest powertrain in the new Yaris Cross delivers exceptional performance and efficiency.

The new 1.5-litre, three-cylinder Atkinson cycle petrol engine in the Yaris Cross is developed directly from the larger powertrains used in the latest Corolla, C-HR, RAV4 and Camry. It offers a remarkable thermal efficiency of forty percent. Also a maximum output of 114bhp, the result of which is responsive performance with high torque at low engine speeds and excellent fuel efficiency.

The Yaris Cross shares the model’s new GA-B compact car platform. This ensures a high level of body rigidity and a well-balanced chassis. Making the car responsive and agile. It also shares the big-small design and packaging concept that has characterized every Yaris model since 1999.

Roomy interior within compact exterior dimensions for urban driving

Special attention was also paid to the new model’s practicality and versatility. Details include a powered rear hatch and a height-adjustable luggage deck, giving the flexibility of either a secure underfloor compartment or more space to carry larger items. The deck board itself can be divided in two and the luggage compartment has a new flexible belt system to keep items secure when driving.

Yaris Cross is also a genuine SUV, featuring a raised ride height, larger wheel and tyre combination, and the availability of intelligent all-wheel drive to reinforce its credentials. It benefits from our experience in originating the concept of the recreational SUV 25 years ago with the RAV4.

Yaris Cross operates with front-wheel drive

The RAV 4 is currently the world’s best-selling SUV. And more recently in producing the stylish and highly efficient C-HR. Indeed, arrival of the Yaris Cross will give Toyota an SUV range that spans the B, C and D segments.

The rear drive system is electric and therefore lighter and more compact than traditional mechanical alternatives. In normal driving, the Yaris Cross operates with front-wheel drive, but when low-grip conditions are detected, all-wheel drive is engaged automatically. The system also directs drive torque to the rear axle when pulling away and accelerating.

In terms of size, the Yaris Cross shares its 2,560mm wheelbase with the new Yaris hatchback. However its 240mm longer overall, with 60mm added to the front. Also180mm to the rear, securing more interior space. The ground clearance is 30mm higher and the vehicle is wider and taller overall – by 20 and 90mm respectively.