Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Plug-in Hybrid to Be Made in Thailand

BANGKOK – The chairman of Mitsubishi Motors has announced Mitsubishi will produce the Outlander PHEV plug-in hybrid in Thailand starting in early 2021.

The automaker’s first foray into producing the environmentally friendly vehicles outside Japan.

Mitsubishi will invest about US$92 million to set up production equipment at a plant in Laem Chabang, in the eastern province of Chonburi.

The hub will produce the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV plug-in hybrid.

Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Gain Ground in Southeast Asia

Mitsubishi will test the market with the Outlander PHEV plug-in hybrid since it’s not restrained by sparse charging infrastructure or battery capacity.

Which limits travel distances for fully-electric vehicles like the Nissan leaf. Mitsubishi targets an annual output of 3,000 units, which initially will be sold in Thailand.

Mitsubishi Launched the PHEV Plug-in Hybrid in 2013. In July, Mitsubishi began selling imported Outlander plug-in hybrids in Indonesia.

Government Tax Incentives Mitsubishi PHEV

Thailand has readied tax incentives to encourage domestic production of plug-in hybrids and electric cars. The government asked automakers to submit production proposals by the end of 2018.

Japan’s Toyota Motor, Honda Motor and Mazda Motor are among those considering manufacturing these vehicles in the country.

Mitsubishi’s Laem Chabang plant boasts an annual capacity of over 420,000 units, among the automaker’s largest output hubs. The automaker has now exported a total of 4 million vehicles from Thailand.

An achievement marked by Masuko’s visit this week.

On top of the plug-in hybrid facilities, the company plans to invest US$230 Billion over the next several years to upgrade its plants.

Source: Nikkei Asian Review