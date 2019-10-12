Isuzu Motors has finally pulled the wraps off the next-gen 2020 D-Max pick-up truck range in Thailand, ahead of the SUV’s official debut slated for October 19.

Globally, the D-Max pick-up truck has been in the market since 2011 and is finally getting a generation upgrade after 8 years. The company has revealed all the models, right from the entry-level 2-door single cab pick-up truck to the flagship model, the D-Max V-Cross.

The 2020 Isuzu D-Max pick-up incorporates the ‘Infinite Potential’ theme, featuring a more rugged and butch design, with premium styling elements. Starting with Thailand, the new-gen Isuzu D-Max range will make its entry in other global markets before coming to India in 2020, possibly in the first half.

Visually, the new Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is truly the star of the show featuring the large 2-slat black grille, flanked by a pair of restyled headlamps with projector lights, LED daytime running lamps, and matching black details.

The bumper is all-new featuring muscular lines with vertically stacked twin fog lights. Its also equipped with a skid plate added for that rugged look of the pick-up. The other models get a similar treatment with the addition of chrome slats, while the entry-level model gets simple halogen headlamps with simple round fog lamps in black housings.

D-Max V- Cross All New for 2020

Unlike the other models, the V-Cross also gets beefy wheel arch cladding and black roof rails. Sporting matching black ORVMs and door handles. Similar black treatment can be seen at the rear as well. It also features a set of new vertically stacked LED tail lamps. While the tailgate design has also been completely revised.

Again the other models get silver/chrome handle for the tailgate instead of black on the V-Cross.

The cabin has also been heavily updated with; a new dashboard featuring a hexagonal central element; a large touchscreen infotainment system at the center; featuring Apple Carplay and Android Auto, flanked by triangular air-con vents.

The dashboard also features brushed silver elements around the display area and the air-con vents. The pick-up truck also gets a new multi-functional steering wheel. It also boasts a new instrument cluster with a large 4.2-inch digital dash display – with a digital speedometer.

Newly Developed 3.0-Litre Turbo Diesel

The V-Cross also gets automatic climate control and fewer buttons on the dashboard for other in-car controls. The Thai-spec model offers either an all-black interior with matching black upholstery of black-brown dual-tone interior with black upholstery. The top-end trims will also come with rear AC vents.

The Thai-spec model has also been introduced with a newly developed 3.0-litre turbo diesel. Producing 188 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque. Isuzu will also continue to offer the 1.9-litre RZ4E turbo diesel four-cylinder engine. However the revised power figures are yet to be revealed.