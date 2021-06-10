Authorities Suspend Doctors Without Borders Activities in Myanmar

The international medical humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders has been told to suspend activities in Myanmar’s city of Dawei by regional authorities. Until now, Doctors Without Borders been able to maintain most medical programs around in Myanmar since the onset of the Military coup four months ago.

Adrian Guadarrama, Doctors Without Borders deputy program manager gave the following statement:

Today the Doctors Without Borders team in Dawei, in the Tanintharyi region, received a letter from the regional authorities asking us to suspend all activities.

This decision will affect 2,162 people living with HIV under care with Doctors Without Borders in the Myittar Yeik clinic, who will struggle to access antiretroviral treatment. [It will also affect] tuberculosis (TB) patients, who, since February of this year, have been seeking care at Doctors Without Borders-supported facilities due to reduced services at the National TB program.